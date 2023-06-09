The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.58 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,157,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

