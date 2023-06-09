The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,998 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $206.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average of $180.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $206.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

