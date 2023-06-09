The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,566 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $223.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

