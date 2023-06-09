The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

