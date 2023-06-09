The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

North West Stock Up 2.5 %

North West stock opened at C$35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. North West has a twelve month low of C$30.55 and a twelve month high of C$40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.03.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of C$593.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.7708484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

North West Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on NWC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

