TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 276,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 544,812 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIMB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

TIM Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TIM by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 387,590 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 91.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

