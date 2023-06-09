Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

