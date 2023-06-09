tomiNet (TOMI) 1-Day Volume Tops $27.40 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $315.56 million and $27.40 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00018148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,369,657 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 4.79747739 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,970,282.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

