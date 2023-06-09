Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
Shares of TOLWF opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOLWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
About Trican Well Service
Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
