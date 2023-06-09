TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 4.6%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 298,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,602,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, HSBC lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,044 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 206,197 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

