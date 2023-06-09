TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 4.6%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 298,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,602,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
Separately, HSBC lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
