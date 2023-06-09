TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 74 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £180.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.53. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.63.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.