UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in UGI by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UGI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.