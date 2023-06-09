Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $418.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

