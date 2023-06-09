Ultra Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $62.93 million and approximately $881,941.49 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,633.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00416701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00113438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003004 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18520189 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $871,150.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.