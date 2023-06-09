UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $28.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $490.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $456.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.02.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $283,998,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

