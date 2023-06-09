Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

UHT opened at $49.16 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,395 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.