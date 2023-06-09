Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

