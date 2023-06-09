Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Announces Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 27.05%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
NYSE:UBP opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $802.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP)
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.