Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Announces Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UBP opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $802.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

