Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $802.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.