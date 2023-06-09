Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UBP opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $802.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.