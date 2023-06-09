Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 27.05%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of UBP opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $802.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
