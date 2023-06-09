Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.
NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.66 on Friday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
