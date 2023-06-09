Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

