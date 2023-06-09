VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

About VersaBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in VersaBank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 58,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

