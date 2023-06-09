VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
VersaBank Stock Performance
Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank
About VersaBank
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VBNK)
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.