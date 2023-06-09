Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,950,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,136,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

