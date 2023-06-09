Walken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.99 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Walken has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,435,347 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.