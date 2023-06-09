Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,071,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Waste Management by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

