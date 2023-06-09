Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.