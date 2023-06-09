Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

