Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $714,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

