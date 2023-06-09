Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,777 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $99.14 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

