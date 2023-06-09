Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 923 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

