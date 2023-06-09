WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

WEC stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

