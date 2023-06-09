Wedbush Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

CTSH stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

