Wells Fargo & Company Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) to Equal Weight

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

NYSE PATH opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,546 shares of company stock worth $2,531,628 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 219,386 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UiPath by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,003 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in UiPath by 531.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

