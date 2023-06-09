Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $64.99 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of Coterra Energy worth $64,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTRA opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

