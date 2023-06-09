Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Overweight

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $525.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $420.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.87.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $439.03 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.69 and its 200-day moving average is $358.82.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

