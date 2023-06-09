Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 47,269 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

