Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.82 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

WSM opened at $126.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $176.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.73.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

