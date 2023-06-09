Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $207.47 and last traded at $207.74. Approximately 711,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,018,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.00.

Specifically, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $8,536,170 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

