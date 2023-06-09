World Mobile Token Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $56.92 million and $734,940.62 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00035083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,246,321 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

