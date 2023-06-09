Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $47,072.68 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,084,513,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

