Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Increases Dividend to $2.14 Per Share

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.1375 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $19.70 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.33.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

