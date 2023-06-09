Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Increases Dividend to $2.14 Per Share

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.1375 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Yara International ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $19.70 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.