Zacks Research Comments on Meritage Homes Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $15.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ FY2025 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of MTH opened at $128.36 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 97,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 267,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

