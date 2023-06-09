Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

BURL stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its 200-day moving average is $199.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

