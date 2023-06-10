12,278 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dillard’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,474,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

DDS opened at $343.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day moving average of $332.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

