12,656 Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 2.2 %

EBR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

