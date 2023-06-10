151,594 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 330,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

IRWD stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.