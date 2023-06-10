1,955 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.09.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

