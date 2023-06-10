2,034 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after buying an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

