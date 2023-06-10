21,961 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $8.27 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

